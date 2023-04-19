Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.30. The stock had a trading volume of 223,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,347. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.56. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $209.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

