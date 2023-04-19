Cambiar Investors LLC Has $29.69 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,735 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $29,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 74.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,795. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

