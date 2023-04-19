Cambiar Investors LLC Has $33.94 Million Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,448 shares during the period. ING Groep comprises about 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $33,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ING traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 1,214,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ING. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.