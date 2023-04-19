Cambiar Investors LLC Has $50.90 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $50,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,096. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

