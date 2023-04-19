Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of EWBC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,683. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $85.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

