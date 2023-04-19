Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,313 shares of company stock worth $15,046,595. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLB stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.