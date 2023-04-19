Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Gentex worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,508. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

