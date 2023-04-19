Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 24,422 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $34,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 149,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. 603,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,762. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

