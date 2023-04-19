Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $371.36. The stock had a trading volume of 248,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

