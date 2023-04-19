Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

DLB traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. 9,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $201,847.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $201,847.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.