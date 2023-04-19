Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.