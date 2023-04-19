Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

