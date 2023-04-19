Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 497,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Maximus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,732,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Maximus by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Maximus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,173,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Trading Down 0.3 %

MMS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,710. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

See Also

