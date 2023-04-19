Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 26,458 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $24,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONY. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

