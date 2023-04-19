Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 8,506 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.1 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.25. 105,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,869. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

