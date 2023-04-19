Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 9,531 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of National Retail Properties worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Retail Properties by 40.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,218. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

