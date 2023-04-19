Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amdocs worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.04. 38,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.