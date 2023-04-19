Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

CNQ opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,205,194 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

