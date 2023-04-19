Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Cancom has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
About Cancom
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

