Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Canoo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEVW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Canoo has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.20.

Get Canoo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.