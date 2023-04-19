CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 300,059 shares traded.

CAP-XX Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The stock has a market cap of £11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.21.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

