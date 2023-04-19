CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CLDHF stock remained flat at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83. CapitaLand China Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.83 and a 1-year high of C$0.89.
About CapitaLand China Trust
