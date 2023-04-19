Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$161.73 Average PT from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$161.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$185.00 target price (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.90. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$103.28 and a 1-year high of C$163.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

