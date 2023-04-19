Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$161.73 Average PT from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$161.73.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$185.00 target price (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.90. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$103.28 and a 1-year high of C$163.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
