Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Update

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartier Silver Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTIF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300. Cartier Silver has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Cartier Silver Company Profile

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

