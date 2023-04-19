Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Update

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cartier Silver Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTIF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300. Cartier Silver has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
