Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

CASS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 15,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 93.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.