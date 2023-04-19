Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%.
Cass Information Systems Stock Performance
CASS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 15,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.62.
Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 93.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
