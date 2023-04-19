Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.48. 2,853,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,813,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.