Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 38.0% in March

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,813,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 632,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. 793,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,765.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

