Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $41.37 million and approximately $868,851.24 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,445,485 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

