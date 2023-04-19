Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. The company traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 8,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 34,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

