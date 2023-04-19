Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) & Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) and Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway 10.17% 3.44% 1.33% Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $8.33 billion N/A -$462.15 million $0.49 24.84 Red Eléctrica Corporación $2.31 billion 4.14 $805.25 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Red Eléctrica Corporación has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Japan Railway.

0.0% of Red Eléctrica Corporación shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Japan Railway and Red Eléctrica Corporación, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Eléctrica Corporación 1 3 1 0 2.00

Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus price target of $19.13, indicating a potential upside of 116.16%. Given Red Eléctrica Corporación’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Eléctrica Corporación is more favorable than Central Japan Railway.

Risk and Volatility

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red Eléctrica Corporación beats Central Japan Railway on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway

(Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Co. engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains. The Real Estate segment engages in the development of commercial facilities in stations and areas under elevated track columns. The Others segment manages hotels at major stations, travel business and advertising agencies. It also manufactures rolling stock and maintains, inspects and repairs railway facilities. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.