Centrifuge (CFG) One Day Volume Reaches $526,134.75

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and $526,134.75 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27290498 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $847,400.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars.

