Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.46

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.46 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 131764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Century Communities’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $461,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

