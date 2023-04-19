Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 1,174,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,921,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CISO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel by 541.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Company Profile

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services.

