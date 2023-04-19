CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 53.7% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Trading Down 6.6 %

CFBK stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.