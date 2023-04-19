Chain (XCN) Hits Market Cap of $89.10 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Chain has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $89.10 million and $9.31 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

