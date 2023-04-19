Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after acquiring an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331,084 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 197,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.87 and a 200-day moving average of $221.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $301.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.