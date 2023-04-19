Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

