Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.00

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $104.93, with a volume of 15730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chase in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $994.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,889,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $446,550 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chase by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chase by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

