Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.19.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $132.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $145.46.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,788,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,490,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 185.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $314,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

