Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Chewy Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.94 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
