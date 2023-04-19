Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.94 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,712 shares of company stock worth $1,945,476 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.