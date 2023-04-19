Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 71.4% in March

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock remained flat at $30.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

