Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 71.4% in March

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Chicago Rivet & Machine stock remained flat at $30.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $32.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
