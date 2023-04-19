Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. bought 1,860,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSSE. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 429,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,187. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

