China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 2,215,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

