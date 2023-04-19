China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.25. 880,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 382,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.