Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Insider Zdenek Turek Sells 12,000 Shares

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Citigroup stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,886,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728,355. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
