Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Insider Zdenek Turek Sells 12,000 Shares

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,886,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728,355. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.