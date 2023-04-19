Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

