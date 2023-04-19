Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CFG opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

