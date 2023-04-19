Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
CLZNY remained flat at $16.30 on Wednesday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316. Clariant has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.
