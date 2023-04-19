CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million.

CNB Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $404,138.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 4,335 shares of company stock worth $95,275 over the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCNE. StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

