Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.56 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

