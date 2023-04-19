Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,001,955 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,465 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,080 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,198,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,681 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

CTSH stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

